Chevron shareholders vote for more transparency on climate lobbying
May 27, 2020 1:05 PM ET Chevron Corporation (CVX)
- In a victory for climate activists, Chevron (CVX +0.1%) shareholders vote to approve a proposal demanding the company issue a report on its climate change related lobbying activities.
- Shareholders defeated another proposal seeking to split Chevron's chairman and CEO roles, garnering just 27% support.
- CEO Mike Wirtz also told today's virtual shareholder meeting that the company sent home ~20K workers from its huge Tengiz oil project in Kazakhstan after a coronavirus outbreak in the region.
- Separately, Chevron expects a 10%-15% reduction in positions across the company, with most cuts occurring this year, Reuters reports, citing an internal memo.