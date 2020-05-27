Chevron shareholders vote for more transparency on climate lobbying

May 27, 2020 1:05 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • In a victory for climate activists, Chevron (CVX +0.1%) shareholders vote to approve a proposal demanding the company issue a report on its climate change related lobbying activities.
  • Shareholders defeated another proposal seeking to split Chevron's chairman and CEO roles, garnering just 27% support.
  • CEO Mike Wirtz also told today's virtual shareholder meeting that the company sent home ~20K workers from its huge Tengiz oil project in Kazakhstan after a coronavirus outbreak in the region.
  • Separately, Chevron expects a 10%-15% reduction in positions across the company, with most cuts occurring this year, Reuters reports, citing an internal memo.
