Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.04 (-156.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $854.43M (+1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SAFM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.