Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +6.9% ) has extended the early tender time for a private debt offer/consent solicitation from its sports subsidiaries.

Diamond Sports Group and Diamond Sports Finance have amended their offer to exchange any and all outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2027 for newly issued 12.75% senior secured notes due 2026 and a cash payment.

They'll extend the early tender time through 5 p.m. NYC time on June 1.

Those who tender by the early deadline will receive (per $1,000 principal) $467 in aggregate principal amount of new secured notes and $133 in cash, while those tendering after that time (by June 9) will receive the $467 in new secured notes plus $103 in cash.