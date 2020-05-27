Zscaler Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
May 27, 2020 5:35 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)ZSBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $106.18M (+34.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.