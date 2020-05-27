Oppenheimer hikes its price target on Outperform-rated Peloton Interactive (PTON -3.3% ) to $50 from $46 after pointing to fresh data. The new PT is just above the all-time high of $49.68.

Data dive from Oppenheimer: "Per SimilarWeb, Support subdomain traffic vs. Connected Fitness Subscriber net adds (correlation 0.8) suggests upside to F4Q, with QTD Support traffic +585% y/y and +100% q/q vs. Feb./Mar. (better capturing COVID-19 impact). Daily website traffic is still 95% of post-COVID-19 levels (Mar. 16–31) and 79% of F3Q's COVID-19 traffic high."

On a more broad level, the firm thinks a lower priced Peloton bike widens the total addressable market for the company and revenue potential.

Peloton is lower on the day, but still up more than 40% for the year with new customers not likely to go anywhere for awhile.