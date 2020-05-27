Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-78.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (-27.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ULTA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 26 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.