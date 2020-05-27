In a last-minute agreement, WarnerMedia (T +3.4% ) struck a deal with Comcast (CMCSA +1% ) to distribute its brand-new HBO Max streaming service.

That meant by midmorning today, Comcast's Xfinity customers were able to sign up.

The last-minute nature of the deal is less surprising considering the hard-line stance of AT&T's John Stankey against buckling to every distribution deal on the table. The service still isn't reaching customers on Roku (ROKU -2.6% ) or Amazon Fire TV (AMZN -1% ).

"As the No. 1 streaming platform in the U.S. we believe that HBO Max would benefit greatly from the scale and content marketing capabilities available with distribution on our platform," a Roku spokesman says, adding the company is focused on "mutually positive distribution agreements."

The lateness of the Comcast deal means HBO Max won't be immediately available on the X1 platform, but Comcast customers will be able to access the service through the app and website.