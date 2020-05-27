DXC Technology Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
May 27, 2020 5:35 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)DXCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-56.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.87B (-7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DXC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.