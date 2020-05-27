Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.71 (-42.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$4.85B (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.