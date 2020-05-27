Pure Storage Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 27, 2020 5:35 PM ETPure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)PSTGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (-45.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $349.36M (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PSTG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.