Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-93.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (-12.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.