Veeva Systems Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 27, 2020 5:35 PM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)VEEVBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $324.85M (+32.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VEEV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.