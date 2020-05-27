Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-26.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $322.9M (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OLLI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.