Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $171.57M (+37.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OKTA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.