Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $680.19M (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MRVL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 10 downward.