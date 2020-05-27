VMware (NYSE:VMW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (-10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.62B (+15.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VMW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward.