Regional banks are rallying as more parts of the U.S. economy charge back up and with today's mortgage purchase application data arriving stronger than anticipated.
324 out of the 359 publicly-traded regional bank stocks are in positive territory on the day and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) is up 4.95%.
Notable outperformers include Sterling Bancorp (SBT +11.9%), Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB +2.0%), United Bancorp (UBCP +11.0%), CIT Group (CIT +10.4%), Great Western Bancorp (GWB +8.6%), Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB +9.1%), Reliant Bancorp (RBNC +9.0%), PNC Financial (PNC +4.8%), KeyCorp (KEY +5.2%) and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +4.3%).