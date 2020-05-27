Costco Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

  • Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.86 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.66B (+5.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, COST has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Costco Expected To See Earnings Growth Of 7.9%
