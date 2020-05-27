Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.85B (+29.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 7 downward.