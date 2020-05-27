Dell Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 27, 2020 5:35 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)DELLBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-35.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.63B (-6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DELL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.