PagSeguro Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 27, 2020 5:35 PM ETPagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)PAGSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is R$1.08 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is R$1.42B (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PAGS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.