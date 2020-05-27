SoftBank's (SFTBY -0.9% ) massive Vision Fund is considering deep cuts to jobs which could reach up to 10% of staff, Bloomberg reports.

Most of its 500 workers are based in the fund's London headquarters. The cuts will come across all levels of the staff, according to the report.

The fund has been struggling of late, going from SoftBank's main profit contributor to its biggest drag in the course of a year.

It manages more than 80 portfolio companies, but SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is expecting some shakeout, saying about 15 of the start-ups will likely go bankrupt while another 15 thrive.