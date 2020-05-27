The coronavirus only underscores BP's (BP +2.7% ) efforts to take a leading role in the push to cleaner, low-carbon fuels, CEO Bernard Looney told the company's webcast annual general meeting.

Rising uncertainty over the future demand for oil, oil price volatility, stable returns from some renewables and an increased awareness of "the fragility of the world we live in" mean BP is taking the right path to pursue lower-carbon fuels, Looney said.

In February, the CEO set out ambitious new targets for BP to become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2050 or sooner, and today Looney said "the more we understand the current situation, the more I am convinced that the decisions we took in February are right."

BP has said it aims to increase its investment in non-oil and gas businesses, currently running at $500M/year or ~3% of overall capex, and Looney said BP is making "good progress with this transformation" and plans to provide a detailed update on its efforts at a capital markets day in September.