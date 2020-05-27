EU's $2T rescue package includes commonly issued debt, but obstacles remain

That the EU is planning a massive fiscal response to the pandemic panic isn't huge news. What's most interesting is the plan to raise money via debt at the EU level - i.e. commonly issued paper.

Needless to say, a bloc of the wealthier northern countries - the so called "frugal four" (Germany, Denmark, Austria, Sweden) - have serious questions about the plan, not wanting to put their financial fortunes alongside Club Med players like France Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Greece.

"Negotiations will take time," says a Dutch diplomat. "It’s difficult to imagine this proposal will be the end-state of those negotiations."