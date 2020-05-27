Triumph Group (TGI +25.6% ) rips higher on heavy volume after saying it is reducing its number of aerospace structures sites to nine from 34 previously and cutting staffing.

The company says it will reduce occupied space by its Aerospace Structures subsidiary by 4.4M sq. ft. and staffing levels by more than 4K employees.

Aerospace Structures related revenue fell by $600M in FY 2020 to $1.6B from $2.2B in FY 2019 while raising company EBITDAP margins by 3% and improving from "significant cash use over the same period to generating positive cash from operations."

Triumph says it agreed in principle to sell its G650/G700 wing business to Gulfstream, secured purchase orders from Boeing Commercial Airplanes across multiple programs and reached agreement with Israel Aviation Industries to accelerate the transfer of the G280 wing program to IAI and Korean Aerospace Industries by July.

Triumph said yesterday that all 36 of its factories have returned to safe operational status following closures related to government-mandated shutdowns and COVID-19 cases.