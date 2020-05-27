The retail sector is outperforming the broad market today with apparel and mall names helping with the cause. Notable gainers include Designer Brands (DBI +15.9% ), Genesco (GCO +12.5% ), Gap (GPS +14.1% ), Guess (GES +12.0% ), Tilly's (TLYS +10.4% ), Boot Barn (BOOT +12.3% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +6.9% ), Citi Trends (CTRN +5.9% ), Zumiez (ZUMZ +7.5% ) and Children's Place (PLCE +7.1% ).

The early word from malls that have opened back up in the U.S. is that foot traffic and conversions are higher, while the time spent shopping is down as anticipated.