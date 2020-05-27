Seeking Alpha
Gap leads clothing store sector higher

The retail sector is outperforming the broad market today with apparel and mall names helping with the cause. Notable gainers include Designer Brands (DBI +15.9%), Genesco (GCO +12.5%), Gap (GPS +14.1%), Guess (GES +12.0%), Tilly's (TLYS +10.4%), Boot Barn (BOOT +12.3%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +6.9%), Citi Trends (CTRN +5.9%), Zumiez (ZUMZ +7.5%) and Children's Place (PLCE +7.1%).

The early word from malls that have opened back up in the U.S. is that foot traffic and conversions are higher, while the time spent shopping is down as anticipated.