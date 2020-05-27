The retail sector is outperforming the broad market today with apparel and mall names helping with the cause. Notable gainers include Designer Brands (DBI +15.9%), Genesco (GCO +12.5%), Gap (GPS +14.1%), Guess (GES +12.0%), Tilly's (TLYS +10.4%), Boot Barn (BOOT +12.3%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +6.9%), Citi Trends (CTRN +5.9%), Zumiez (ZUMZ +7.5%) and Children's Place (PLCE +7.1%).
The early word from malls that have opened back up in the U.S. is that foot traffic and conversions are higher, while the time spent shopping is down as anticipated.
