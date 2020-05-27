A judge in Brazil's Minas Gerais state partially grants an injunction sought by prosecutors ordering Vale (VALE +4.6% ) to deposit 7.9B reais (~$1.5B) to pay potential fines related to last year's tailings dam disaster that killed 270 people.

The figure adds to the 1B reais in frozen funds a Brazil federal court ordered Vale to pay affected communities shortly after the incident.

Vale faces multiple legal actions over the incident, including allegations that it was aware of the dam's unstable condition years before the accident happened.