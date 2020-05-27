Wedbush analyst James Hardiman says the firm's analysis shows SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +5.8% ) is the best positioned theme park operator to reopen the most parks at a relatively fast pace. He notes that Florida and Texas account for 63% of SeaWorld's attendance, which are two states where the economy is opening up. By comparison, Cedar Fair (FUN -5.2% ) has sizable parks in Orange County, California and the San Francisco Bay area, where the reopenings will both be later in the summer.

As for how SeaWorld intends to tackle its reopenings, Hardiman notes that the company is not referencing any specific cap on reservation-based visitation and overall crowd sizes, although those policies will be in place. "In regard to rides and attractions, SeaWorld's physical distancing solution was fairly low-tech, with new queue lines for all rides specifying proper distancing, the elimination of single rider lines, and modified seating arrangements," he adds.

SeaWorld will open its parks in Florida on June 11 as long sa the Mayor of Orange County and the Governor of Florida both approve.

