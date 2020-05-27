Basic Energy Services (BASX -1.6% ) unveils a plan to consolidate operations, which it says will save $20M/year.

Basic will reconfigure five existing regions into three, with a central and western region while making its Agua Libre water pipeline and saltwater disposal arm a separate region, and four executives will be reassigned.

CEO Keith Schilling says the leaner organization structure is part of the company's response to survive the coronavirus, which has forced it to undergo layoffs and furloughs, among other cost-cutting measures.

The action comes two months after Basic bought former rival C&J Well Services in a $93.7M, giving it 97 locations in 11 states.