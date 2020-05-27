Southern Co. (SO +0.6% ) says it will strive for a long-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal of net zero emissions by 2050, while reaffirming its intermediate goal of a 50% cut to GHG emissions from 2007 levels by 2030.

The company says its system carbon emissions have fallen 44% through 2019, and it now expects to achieve the 50% reduction goal well in advance of 2030 and possibly as early as 2025.

To achieve its goal, Southern says it will "continue to reduce GHG emissions and continue our long-term commitment to energy efficiency, but also incorporate negative carbon solutions, including technology-based approaches such as direct air capture of carbon as well as natural methods like afforestation."