Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) reports same store sales fell 10.8% in FQ1.

Gross profit margin fell to 29.6% vs. 30.9% a year ago. Merchandise margins were essentially flat versus the prior year, decreasing 8 basis points, reflecting strong margin performance through mid-March prior to the impact of COVID-19, which was offset by a shift in product mix to lower margin products during the early stages of the consumer response to the pandemic.

Big 5 closed three stores in FQ1 and expects to close five more stores this year. No store openings are anticipated.

The retailer says all of its stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 are now open in some capacity, with less than 10% of the open stores operating for curbside business only in compliance with local regulations.

BGFV +12.89% AH.

