It is "really hard to fight the tape," Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz said of equity markets now, highlighting that he was putting on puts and put spreads, and has almost thrown in the towel with that strategy and his views on the market direction short term.

The market "feels like" it wants to go up, he said in an interview on CNBC, but notes that it is not a market you buy and come back twelve months later.

He is seeing rotation into stocks that lagged the market, and so there may be another leg up, but ultimately the supply dynamics and economy itself mean that stocks are getting "very expensive" as the economy is unlikely to come back the same way it was.

It is not a great sign for market bulls, he said in response to the observation that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) were at one point in the red today and how they aren't rallying on days when banks and other cyclicals rally. He noted it looks like there's rotation just one way or the other.

His other frustration on the market was on supply dynamics, with buybacks down 80% this year, and M&A "pretty much dead" -- when the market runs out of enthusiasm, it could have a ways to fall, he added.

On Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and in response to Goldman's recent criticism of the cryptocurrency, he rhetorically asked when anything becomes a store of value, pointing out heavy hitters like Paul Tudor Jones and 100 million others that own the currency. "Does Alan Greenspan" need to endorse it?

"I think" we're "way past" the point of whether the currency has credibility, he said.

"It's a matter of time" of when we see more and more adoption. We've already crossed the "rubicon" Novogratz concluded.

Novogratz has been a vocal proponent of the currency for some time and runs a crypto investment firm.