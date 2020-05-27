HP (NYSE:HPQ) is down 2.6% postmarket after its fiscal Q2 report, where it topped profit expectations but revenues declined and missed, and the company guided toward the light side of profit expectations for the current quarter.

Revenues fell 11% overall to $12.47B, paced by double-digit declines in a pair of key areas (printing and desktops) combined with flat results in its notebook segment.

Operating margin rose to 7.5% from 7.4%.

Meanwhile, net earnings fell to $0.7B from $0.8B.

Revenue by segment: Notebooks, $5.08B (flat); Desktops, $2.41B (down 18%); Workstations, $439M (down 23%); Supplies, $2.84B (down 15%); Commercial Hardware, $808M (down 31%); Consumer Hardware, $509M (down 16%); Printing, $4.16B (down 19%).

Net cash used in operating activities was -$0.5B; free cash flow was -$0.6B.

It's guiding to fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.39-$0.45 (vs. consensus for $0.45). It won't provide a full-year outlook due to uncertainty around the pandemic.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

