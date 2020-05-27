Dow posts back-to-back 500-point rally; S&P tops 200-day MA

The Dow racked up its second straight 500-point gain, surging 2.2% to close above 25,000 for the first time since March.

The S&P 500 traded 1.5% higher to close above its 200-day moving average and over the 3,000 level for the first time since March, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.7%.

Rising U.S.-China tensions that weighed markets last week were shrugged off, even as Secretary of State Pompeo said the U.S. certified that Hong Kong is no longer politically autonomous from China, a move that could have far-reaching geopolitical consequences.

Bank stocks powered higher, with JPMorgan Chase jumping 5.8% and Citigroup soaring 8.5%, while investors rotated out of stay-at-home stocks such as Zoom Video, Shopify and Teladoc Health.

Micron Technology (+7.9%) posted a rosy outlook for its Q3, which gave the tech sector a late boost while still lagging the broader market.

U.S. Treasury yields mostly edged lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield settling 2 bps lower to 0.68%.

U.S. WTI crude oil closed down 4.5% to $32.81/bbl.