NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) fiscal Q4 results:

Revenues: $1,401M (-12.0%); Product: $793M (-20.7%); Software Maintenance: $267M (+10.3%); Hardware Maintenance & Other: $341M (-2.6%).

Net income: $196M (-50.5%); non-GAAP net income: $265M (-13.1%); EPS: $0.88 (-44.7%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.19 (+2.3%).

Cash flow ops: $383M (-4.0%).

Annualized recurring revenue of NetApp cloud data services up 113% to $111M.

Fiscal 2021 guidance: Revenues: $1.09B - 1.24B; EPS: $0.18 - 0.26; non-GAAP EPS: $0.36 - 0.44.

Shares down 2% after hours.

