Box (NYSE:BOX) fiscal Q1 results:
Revenue: $183.6M (+13%).
Net loss: ($25.6M) (+30%); non-GAAP net income: $15.9M (+453%); EPS: ($0.17) (+32%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.10 (+433%).
Cash flow ops: $61.9M (+143%).
Remaining performance obligations as of April 30: $722.7M (+13%).
Deferred revenue as of April 30: $368.3M (+11%).
Fiscal Q2 guidance: Revenue: $189.0M - 190.0M; EPS: ($0.13 - 0.11); non-GAAP EPS: $0.12 - 0.14.
Fiscal 2021 guidance: Revenue: $760.0M - 768.0M; EPS: ($0.55 - 0.50); non-GAAP EPS: $0.47 - 0.52.
Shares up 4% after hours.