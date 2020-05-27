Seeking Alpha
Box FQ1 cash flow ops up 143%

Box (NYSE:BOX) fiscal Q1 results:

Box (NYSE:BOX) fiscal Q1 results:

Revenue: $183.6M (+13%).

Net loss: ($25.6M) (+30%); non-GAAP net income: $15.9M (+453%); EPS: ($0.17) (+32%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.10 (+433%).

Cash flow ops: $61.9M (+143%).

Remaining performance obligations as of April 30: $722.7M (+13%).

Deferred revenue as of April 30: $368.3M (+11%).

Fiscal Q2 guidance: Revenue: $189.0M - 190.0M; EPS: ($0.13 - 0.11); non-GAAP EPS: $0.12 - 0.14.

Fiscal 2021 guidance: Revenue: $760.0M - 768.0M; EPS: ($0.55 - 0.50); non-GAAP EPS: $0.47 - 0.52.

Shares up 4% after hours.

