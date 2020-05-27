Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is up 6.5% in early after-hours trading after double-digit revenue growth in Q1 edged expectations despite wider GAAP losses.

Revenues overall rose 23% to $1.02, with subscription revenues up 26%.

Operating loss grew to $144.5M on a GAAP basis; Non-GAAP operating income, meanwhile, rose to $130.5M (12.8% of revenues) from $107.7M (13.1% of revenues).

Operating cash flows were up to $263.7M from $209.2M.

In outlook, "We now expect fiscal 2021 subscription revenue in a range of $3.67B to $3.69B. We expect second-quarter subscription revenue of $913M to $915M." And it's raising fiscal-year non-GAAP operating margin expectations to 16%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release