Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) reports drops in home sale revenue (-11% Y/Y), net signed contract units (-22%) and backlog (-1%) in FQ2.

The company expects its cost reduction initiatives to decrease overhead expenses by approximately $50M on an annualized basis, with approximately $25M of savings in the remainder of fiscal 2020.

Toll's balance sheet update; "We ended our second quarter with approximately $2.0 billion of liquidity, including $741 million of cash and marketable securities and $1.3 billion available under our $1.9 billion revolving credit facility, which does not mature until November 2024. With no significant debt maturities until February 2022, our balance sheet is strong."

In some good news, Toll says deposits over the last three weeks were up 13% compared to the same period a year ago.

Shares of Toll are up 1.64% AH to $33.54.

Previously: Toll Brothers EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (May 27)