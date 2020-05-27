Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) announces preliminary data from cohort 4 in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lifileucel (LN-144) in metastatic melanoma patients.

Based on the first 68 subjects, the overall response rate (ORR) was 32.4% at a median follow-up of 5.3 months, consistent with what the company observed in cohort 2. The disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) was 72.1% as of data cutoff on March 16.

Updated results from cohort 2 showed an ORR of 36.4% and a DCR of 80.0%.