Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is 4.4% lower after its fiscal Q3 results topped expectations with double-digit revenue growth, though losses widened year-over-year.

Revenues rose 10.7% to $318.3M, and billings rose 11% to $383.5M. Gross margin (non-GAAP) rose to 80.7% from 77.1%.

Total Contract Value revenue (software and support) rose 18%, meanwhile, to $314.5M, and TCV billings rose 17% to $379.7M.

Net loss widened on a GAAP basis to $240.7M from $209.8M; non-GAAP net loss of $135.2M compared to a year-ago loss of $103M.

Operating cash flow was a use of $84.9M vs. a use of $36.5M a year ago; free cash flow was a use of $117.5M vs. a use of $58.9M last year.

Liquidity was $732.1M, down from a year-ago $940.8M.

Press release