U.S. crude supply rose 8.7M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a surprise build of 8.73M barrels of crude oil for the week ending May 22, following last week's 4.8M-barrel draw.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 1.12M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 6.91M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 3.37M barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 1.2M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

July WTI recently traded electronically at $31.83/bbl after settling at $32.81 today.