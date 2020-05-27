Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) will offer $150M in convertible senior debt.

Shares are down 4.7% after hours.

The company is offering that amount in senior notes due 2025, and expects to grant initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $25M worth.

They'll mature June 1, 2025 and can be convertible on certain conditions and during certain periods prior to March 1, 2025; they'll be convertible anytime after that up to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day preceding the maturity date.

Cerence can't redeem the notes before June 5, 2023.

Net proceeds will go to repay part of its borrowings under a senior secured term loan credit facility.