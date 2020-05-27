Office REIT Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is up 3.3% postmarket on news that it's moving to the S&P MidCap 400.

It's one of a number of moves announced by S&P. HPP is replacing Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC), which is moving down to the SmallCap 600 to replace FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) - which is set to be acquired by Fidelity National Financial soon. DHC is up 0.6% postmarket.

Elsewhere, Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is up 7.5% on light volume following news it's joining the SmallCap 600, to replace TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO). TiVo is set to be acquired soon by Xperi, which will remain in the SmallCap 600 afterward.