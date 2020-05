Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has filed an automatic shelf registration of up to 24.1M shares for holder Silver Lake Partners.

That's connected to the $1B Silver Lake agreed to invest back on March 9, part of a peace deal between Twitter, Silver Lake and Elliott Management that kept Jack Dorsey as CEO.

The shares are issuable upon conversion of notes for Silver Lake; Silver Lake had acquired $1B of 0.375% convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement that closed March 12.