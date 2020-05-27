SAP's (NYSE:SAP) cloud unit chief financial officer is leaving to become CFO at Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) - the latest executive exit for Germany's software giant.

Todd McElhatton will take over finances at Zuora on June 22, a week after leaving SAP.

SAP has lost several executives since CEO Bill McDermott departed (he's now CEO at ServiceNow) last October. One successor, co-CEO Jennifer Morgan left in April after disagreeing with co-CEO Christian Klein, and Chief Product Officer Abdul Razach left earlier this month.

But that's a coincidence, McElhatton says: The Zuora job is “just something I couldn’t pass up and the subscription economy is even going to be a bit more relevant as we go through this post Covid-19 environment,” he said.