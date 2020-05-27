American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) Doug Parker tries to shut down rumors that the carrier could be forced into bankruptcy during the coronavirus travel downturn, saying it is not among options he will consider.

"I don't think people should view bankruptcy as a financial tool; it's failure... We're not going to do that," Parker said today in response to a question at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference about managing the company's nearly $30B debt.

What's more, Parker predicted that no large U.S. carrier would take the bankruptcy path during the downturn, saying "We're all going to raise enough liquidity. I don't think you're going to see anybody fall by the wayside in this crisis."

Travel demand "definitely" is on the upswing, with American's load factor rising to 56% over the Memorial Day holiday from 15% in April, although at drastically reduced capacity, Parker said; the airline is flying only 20% of its schedule compared with a year ago.

While leisure demand is rising, it will take the return of business travel to make a major difference in the industry's rebound, Parker said.

ETF: JETS