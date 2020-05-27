American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) says it has received approvals to enable it to acquire the entire planned 1,485 MW of wind generation in Oklahoma, after the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved a settlement agreement that authorizes SWEPCO to add 810 MW of wind energy.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission approved the project earlier this month while remaining under regulatory review in Texas.

The Louisiana PSC approved an option that could increase the state's allocation to an estimated 464 MW from the original 268 MW, if Texas does not also approve the SWEPCO proposal; the Arkansas PSC also accepted an option to increase its allocation.

AEP's North Central projects include three wind generation facilities located in north central Oklahoma, with one expected to be completed by year-end 2020 and the other two projects finished by the end of 2021.