Seemingly following up on President Trump's morning threats to social media platforms, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said a short time ago that Trump would sign an executive order today pertaining to social media.

As the press pool reports, minutes later it was told that Trump will sign the executive order tomorrow instead.

There's no details on what's planned for the order, but Trump this morning had said "We will strongly regulate, or close them down," alongside charges that the social media companies try to silence conservative voices. Later in the morning, he said "Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!"

Relevant tickers: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Snap (NYSE:SNAP).

