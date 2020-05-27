PhaseBio gets FDA OK for clinical trial of COVID-19 treatment
May 27, 2020 7:00 PM ETPhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS)PHASBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) +81% after-hours as the Food & Drug Administration authorized the company to proceed with VANGARD, "a potentially pivotal clinical trial to evaluate PB1046 as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for rapid clinical deterioration and acute respiratory distress syndrome."
- PB1046 is an injected vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist that targets VPAC receptors in the cardiovascular, pulmonary and immune systems; VIP has been observed to have potent bronchodilatory and immunomodulatory effects in the respiratory system.
- Based on FDA feedback, the company believes "positive, clearly interpretable and clinically meaningful trial results may enable PhaseBio to submit a Biologics License Application."