Rio Tinto (RIO +1.7% ) says it has developed a process to extract the scandium rare earth mineral from the titanium dioxide production process at one of its facilities in Quebec.

The company says its scientists had been studying ways to extract minerals from waste products generated when it makes titanium dioxide and discovered high concentrations of scandium, which can be used in lighting and as a strengthening agent for aluminum.

Rio says it has started producing small batches of scandium oxide and is talking with potential customers to decide on the potential for commercial production.